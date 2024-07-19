World

CrowdStrike says widespread disruptions were not the result of security incident or cyberattack

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz informed through his social media handle that the error that occurred during the software upgrade was not a security incident or cyberattack. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," he said.
Passengers wait in front of check-in counters at the capital's Berlin Brandenburg Airport, in Schönefeld, Germany, Friday July 19, 2024, after a widespread technology outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world. (Photo| AP)
Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said Friday that an issue that has caused major disruptions to companies worldwide is not a security incident or cyberattack.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz posted on social media platform X that the company “is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

He said: “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

"We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," Kurtz added.

