Powerful 7.4-magnitude quake strikes north Chile near Argentine border

SANTIAGO: A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck northern Chile near its border with Argentina late Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, shaking homes and causing power outages. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

The quake's epicenter was 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, a tourist hub on the edge of the northern desert. The trembler had a depth of 117 kilometers (72 miles), according to the USGS, which likely lessened the intensity of the shaking. The deeper an earthquake when it strikes, the less destructive a jolt it will cause at the surface.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said his government was closely examining the area but “so far there are no reports of injuries or major damage." The quake did not activate a tsunami alarm.