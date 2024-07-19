Trump family reshapes Republican Party in its own image

MILWAUKEE: For Donald Trump, the campaign to return to the White House is a family affair.

His media-shy wife Melania made a dramatic return at his side for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, while his sons Donald Jr. and Eric have been ubiquitous at the gathering all week.

Even his granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump, made a speech, as the former president's family has offered a way to soften his image in the aftermath of his recent convictions and other legal woes.

It was the elusive Melania's first public showing alongside her husband since he was almost killed in an assassination attempt at a rally last Saturday -- though she did issue a fiery statement soon after the shooting.

Melania had also been largely absent in recent months from Trump's political life, but drew wild cheers as she entered the convention hall, solo and dressed in red, minutes before his big showstopper speech.

"I am deeply honored to be accompanied by my wonderful wife, Melania," Trump said from the stage.