Why are Bangladeshi students protesting?

What are Bangladesh's civil service job quota rules?

Bangladesh has more than 1.9 million civil servant posts, according to a 2022 report by the country's public administration ministry.

More than half of the people hired to these jobs are not selected on merit but under affirmative action rules prioritising women, residents of less developed districts and other disadvantaged cohorts.

The most contentious aspect of this quota system is the reservation of 30 percent of posts for children of freedom fighters who fought in the country's 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.

The current rules were introduced in 1972 by independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier protests by students in 2018 prompted Hasina's administration to cut down the quota scheme.

But last month the High Court ruled that this change had been unlawful and ordered the government to reintroduce the freedom fighter category it had abolished.