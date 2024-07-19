Yemen's Houthi rebels launch air attack on Tel Aviv; one dead, at least 10 injured

TEL AVIV: An explosion rumbled through the streets of central Tel Aviv early Friday morning after an apparent drone strike caused shards of shrapnel to rain down, injuring at least 10 people and leaving one dead, authorities said.

Israel's military said that they were reviewing the explosion and increasing air patrols after the incident, which its initial inquiries determined was caused by “an aerial target."

It was not immediately clear how the strike evaded Israel’s air defenses or how Israel might respond.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called the attack a drone strike on the social media platform X, though the military has not yet specified the nature of the attack.