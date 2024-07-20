Gaza war: EU Middle East envoy vows to push for two-state solution

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stubborn opposition to a Palestinian state does not deter the European Union's Middle East peace envoy from believing a two-state solution remains achievable.

Sven Koopmans, in an interview with AFP, said that with the Gaza war ongoing and Israel needing international support, Netanyahu's government cannot indefinitely disregard European views on resolving the conflict.

Netanyahu and some ministers in his right-wing government staunchly oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, which many argue has become even more urgent since Hamas's October 7 attacks sparked the devastating war.

"I think that recently he was very explicit about rejecting the two-state solution," Koopmans said.

"Now, that means that he has a different point of view from much of the rest of the world."

The Dutch diplomat said one side's rejection of "the outcome that we believe is necessary" does not mean efforts to seek a solution should cease.

Last month, the European Union invited Israel to discuss Gaza and human rights.

Israel agreed to a meeting after July 1, when Hungary, which supports Netanyahu's government, assumed the EU presidency.

"It is important that we have that discussion," said Koopmans.

"I am sure that in such a meeting, there will be very substantive discussions about what we expect from our partner Israel.

"And that relates to things that we do not see at present."