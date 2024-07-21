Israeli army vaccinating Gaza troops against polio

JERUSALEM: Israel has started vaccinating its troops in Gaza against polio and supplying vaccines for the Palestinian population after health agencies said the virus has been found in the territory, the military said Sunday.

Army authorities have begun "a broad vaccination operation for all ground troops, both regular and reserves," said a military statement.

The army did not give a figure for the number of soldiers involved but thousands of regular and reservist troops are reported to be fighting in the war, which has raged since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The statement said the order was given after the army carried out sample tests in Gaza where most of the population is displaced and health and sanitary infrastructure has been decimated by the war.

UN agencies said this week that the Global Polio Laboratory Network found type-2 poliovirus in six environmental samples collected on June 23. Israel's health ministry said it had made similar findings. No human cases have been reported.