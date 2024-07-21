Lebanese photojournalist, wounded in Israeli strike, carries Olympic torch to honour journalists

VINCENNES: A Lebanese photojournalist who was severely wounded during an Israeli strike on south Lebanon carried Sunday the Olympic torch in Paris to honour journalists wounded and killed in the field.

The torch relay, which started in May, is part of celebrations in which about 10,000 people from various walks of life were chosen to carry the flame across France before the Games opening ceremony on July 26.

Christina Assi, of Agence France-Presse, was among six journalists struck by Israeli shelling on October 13 2023 while reporting on fire exchange along the border between Israeli troops and members of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.

The attack killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah. Assi was severely wounded and had part of her right leg amputated.

AFP videographer Dylan Collins, also wounded in the Israeli attack, pushed Assi's wheelchair as she carried the torch across the suburb of Vincennes Sunday.

Their colleagues from the press agency and hundreds of spectators cheered them on.

“I wish Issam was here to see this and I wish what happened today was not because we were struck by two rockets', Assi told The Associated Press, struggling to hold back her tears.

AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera accused Israel of targeting their journalists who maintained a safe position far from where the clashes with vehicles clearly marked as press, while international human rights organisations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said the attack was a deliberate attack on civilians and should be investigated as a war crime.

This is a chance to continue talking about justice, and the targeted attack on October 13 that needs to be investigated as a war crime, said Collins.

The Israeli military at the time said that the incident was under review, maintaining that it didn't target journalists.

While holding the torch, Assi said participating in the relay is to send a message that journalists should be protected and be able to work without fearing that they could die at any moment.