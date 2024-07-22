3,000 migrants leave southern Mexico on foot in a new caravan headed for the US border

CIUDAD HIDALGO (México): About 3,000 migrants from around a dozen countries left from Mexico’s southern border on foot Sunday, as they attempt to make it to the U.S. border.

Some of the members of the group said they hoped to make it to the U.S. border before elections are held in November, because they fear that if Donald Trump wins he will follow through on a promise to close the border to asylum-seekers.

“We are running the risk that permits (to cross the border) might be blocked,” said Miguel Salazar, a migrant from El Salvador. He feared that a new Trump administration might stop granting appointments to migrants through CBP One, an app used by asylum seekers to enter the U.S. legally — by getting appointments at U.S. border posts, where they make their cases to officials.

The app only works once migrants reach Mexico City, or states in northern Mexico.

“Everyone wants to use that route” said Salazar, 37.

The group left Sunday from the southern Mexican town of Ciudad Hidalgo, which is next to a river that marks Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

Some said they had been waiting in Ciudad Hidalgo for weeks, for permits to travel to towns further to the north.