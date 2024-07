Philippines PM Marcos says country 'cannot yield' in territorial disputes

MANILA: The Philippines "cannot yield" in territorial disputes, President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday, after a series of escalating confrontations with Beijing in the South China Sea.

Manila is locked in a longstanding territorial row with Beijing over parts of the strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars worth of trade passes annually.

Without naming China, Marcos said the Philippines would continue to "find ways to de-escalate tensions in contested areas... without compromising our position and our principles".

"The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver," Marcos said in his annual State of the Nation address to Congress.

His remarks came after the Philippines and China agreed to a "provisional arrangement" for resupply missions to Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, which has been the focus of violent clashes in recent months.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and asserts its stance by deploying coast guard and other vessels to patrol the disputed waters and reefs.

Philippine relations with China have been turbulent since Marcos took office in 2022 vowing to defend his country's claims to the South China Sea.

A series of clashes between Philippine and Chinese vessels at flashpoint reefs have fuelled fears of a conflict that could drag in the United States owing to its mutual defence treaty with Manila.