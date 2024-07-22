Taiwan remodels annual war games in the face of China threats

TAIPEI: Taiwan launched annual war games on Monday aiming to more realistically simulate an attack from China, dropping drills deemed to be out-of-touch with the growing threat of conflict.

Self-ruled Taiwan's military has discarded exercises "that were more for demonstration purposes", such as live-fire drills laid on for the media on the main island, said new Defence Minister Wellington Koo.

Officials have said such drills will now be held on Taiwan's outlying islands, where Chinese vessels and warplanes have edged closer in recent months, and that troops would now take part in "impromptu" exercises.

The changes come as Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has increased its military presence in the skies and waters around the island.

"Nowadays the situation is more threatened than before, so this type of public relations exercise is useless," Ou Sifu of Taiwan's Institute of National Defense and Security Research said of previous drills.

He said Koo "is putting pressure on our conservative military, forcing them to conduct exercises that are more realistic to actual war".

Koo has eliminated goose-step marching and bayonet training for the military in the two months since he was appointed, saying they were ineffective in modern situations.

Another major change for the drills is the new focus on decentralising the command structure, which the defence ministry said would familiarise troops with "the increasing complexity and uncertainty of the battlefield".

Participants were previously briefed on every scenario they would face but "this year the troops are not told in advance and they have to respond spontaneously," said military expert Su Tzu-yun.

"This is more in line with the real situation," he said, calling it "the most crucial point for the reform of Taiwan's military".

"It can improve the morale and self-confidence of the participating troops," Su told AFP.