World leaders pay tribute to Biden as he ends reelection bid

PARIS: World leaders lined up to pay tribute to Joe Biden after he announced Sunday he was dropping out of the US presidential race.

Biden notified the public of his decision in a letter, a stunning move that upends the 2024 race for the White House. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee.

European allies

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden for taking "bold steps" in supporting his country, praising the US president's "tough but strong decision" to end his reelection bid.