Kamala Harris' presidential campaign raises USD 81 million in first 24 hours

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has raised USD 81 million in the first 24-hour period since incumbent President Joe Biden stepped aside from the presidential race and endorsed his deputy as the Democratic Party's new nominee.

Biden's decision to nominate Harris (59) follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after his disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US President Donald Trump last month.

Kevin Munoz, the spokesperson for Harris' campaign, said, "There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is terrified because he knows his divisive and unpopular agenda can't stand up to the vice president's record and vision for the American people.