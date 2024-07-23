Reality show contestant kills, eats protected bird in New Zealand

A contestant on a US survival reality show killed and ate a protected bird in New Zealand while filming the series, according to local media reports.

The show called Race to Survive, sees contestants largely having to hunt their own food. It filmed its season second in New Zealand, BBC reported.

The bird, a weka, has become extinct over large parts of New Zealand- and is a fully protected species.

The contestant and his teammate were both disqualified from the race as a result, BBC added.

Contestant Spencer 'Corry' Jones was aware he was breaking the rule when he killed and ate the bird, according to news site Radio New Zealand, citing a clip from the show.

In the clip, he was seen to have apologised, saying he made a "foolish" mistake and they "didn't prepare for the hunger".

"What I did disrespected New Zealand, and I'm sorry," he said.