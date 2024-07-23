Thousands of migrant kids have reached the Canary Islands alone. Local officials want Spain’s help

BARCELONA, Spain: The children sometimes won’t stop crying. Health workers dealing with migrants arriving on Spain’s Canary Islands try to understand if the tears are from illness, injury or, as is often the case, from pure shock.

One young Senegalese boy who disembarked recently kept fainting every few minutes, troubling doctors who couldn’t determine the cause. Other migrants finally explained: the boy had witnessed both parents die during the arduous boat voyage from West Africa. Their bodies were thrown overboard into the Atlantic Ocean.

“There’s no medicine for that,” said Inmaculada Mora Peces, a 54-year-old emergency doctor who treats migrants arriving on the island of El Hierro.

Mora Peces is among a growing number of people sounding the alarm as the archipelago struggles to deal with thousands of teenagers and children traveling alone to the European Union territory from Senegal, Mali, and other African nations, fleeing poverty, conflict and instability.

On Tuesday, Spain’s parliament will vote to consider a legislative proposal that would force other regions to take responsibility for some of the minors currently stuck on the Canaries in dire conditions.

The bill has sparked a national political crisis and there is no guarantee it will pass.

The conservative Popular Party, the leading opposition to Spain’s left-wing national government, is torn. On the one hand, it is the junior member of the Canary Islands government and is being urged by its senior partner, the Canary Coalition party, to support the deal. On the other hand, the far-right Vox party, which rails against irregular migration and particularly unaccompanied minors, is threatening to withdraw from its coalition governments in other regions if the Popular Party accepts any deal to relocate underage migrants, even voluntarily.

Under Spanish law, the regional authorities where the children arrive are responsible for their guardianship. But the Canary Islands government says it is overwhelmed, with more than 5,500 minors — far above its capacity for 2,000.

“It’s a humanitarian catastrophe,” said Francisco Candil, a regional government official in charge of social welfare.

Not only do the Canary Islands lack physical space, but the regional government is struggling to hire professionals trained to work with the young migrants on the islands located some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from mainland Spain.