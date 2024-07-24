18 killed after plane slips off runway and crashes at Kathmandu airport, pilot rescued

A passenger plane carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff in Kathmandu on Wednesday, leaving 18 dead and only the pilot surviving, police in the Nepali capital told AFP.

The plane belongs to the domestic Saurya airline and was en route to the resort town of Pokhara, an important tourism hub in the Himalayan republic. It crashed at around 11:00 am, with police and firefighters engaged in rescue efforts.

The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying a two-member crew and 17 of the company's staff members for a test flight, Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

"The pilot has been rescued and is being treated. It is not possible to confirm the status of others on board right now. Many have not survived," he added.