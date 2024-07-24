Netanyahu addresses Congress as thousands of protesters descend on Washington

WASHINGTON: Thousands of demonstrators marched towards the US Capitol on Wednesday to protest Benjamin Netanyahu and call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as the Israeli premier addressed the US Congress.

Police deployed pepper spray as a large crowd protesting Israel’s war in Gaza marched toward the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of protesters descended on Washington, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech.

Police wearing gas marks blocked the crowd, which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, from getting closer to the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a post on X that some members of the crowd had become “violent” and had “failed to obey” orders to move back from the police line.