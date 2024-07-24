Russia, Kyrgyzstan ink radioactive decontamination deal

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan ratified an agreement with Russia on Wednesday for the mass decontamination of radioactive areas that pose a threat to the local population.

The mountainous central Asian country, a former Soviet republic, is still suffering the environment consequences of uranium and other heavy metals mining during the Soviet era.

Ninety-two sites contain more than 300 million cubic metres (10.5 billion cubic feet) of toxic and radioactive waste.

"The agreement between the Kyrgyz and Russian governments to cooperate in the rehabilitation of territories in Kyrgyzstan affected by uranium extraction and the mining industry has been ratified," President Sadyr Japarov's office said in a statement.