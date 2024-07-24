Trash dropped by a North Korean balloon falls on South Korea’s presidential compound

SEOUL, South Korea: Trash from at least one North Korean balloon fell on the South Korean presidential compound Wednesday, raising worries about the security of key South Korean facilities from North Korean provocations.

The rubbish that fell on the ground at the compound in central Seoul contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt, South Korea’s presidential security service said. While North Korea likely lacks sophisticated technology to drop balloons on specific targets, some experts say South Korea should shoot down incoming North Korean balloons to protect key facilities despite the prospect of increased tensions or damage on the ground, as they might contain dangerous substances in future campaigns.

North Korea’s latest balloon launches came days after South Korea boosted its frontline broadcasts of K-pop songs and propaganda messages across the rivals’ heavily armed border. Their tit-for-tat Cold War-style campaigns are inflaming tensions, with the rivals threatening stronger steps and warning of grave consequences.

Seoul officials earlier said North Korea had used the direction of winds to fly balloons toward South Korea, but some of the past balloons had timers that were likely meant to pop the bags of trash midair. The security service gave no further details about the rubbish found at the presidential compound. It refused to disclose whether President Yoon Suk Yeol was at the compound when North Korean balloons were flying over his office.

If North Korea is found to have used timers or any other device to deliberately dump trash on the presidential office, it would certainly invite a strong response by South Korea. But experts say dropping balloons on ground targets requires advanced technology and that North Korea would certainly lack such an ability.

