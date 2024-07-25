CrowdStrike says 'bug' caused worldwide outage

WASHINGTON: CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company that caused a global computer outage last week, on Wednesday said that the breakdown stemmed from a flaw in its test software.

In an incident report, the company said the glitch was pushed out to millions of Windows computers and that the company will change the way it handles such updates in the future.

"Due to a bug in the content validator, one of two (updates) passed validation despite containing problematic content data," said CrowdStrike.