Kamala Harris is unfit to rule, says Trump describes her as radical left lunatic

WASHINGTON: Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday said Vice President Kamala Harris is unfit to rule and described here a radical left lunatic.

Trump, 78, launched a scathing attack on his Democratic rival, as he took the stage for the first time to address an election rally after Harris became the presumptive nominee.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden, 81, announced that he was dropping out of the race and named Harris as his successor.

Harris, 59, is now the presumptive Democratic nominee and she was officially announced as the party's presidential candidate at its Democratic National Convention in August.