Israel slams UN expert Francesca Albanese over Hitler-Netanyahu comparison

Israel's foreign ministry was quick to respond, slamming her on X as being "beyond redemption".

"It is inconceivable that (Albanese) is still allowed to use the UN as a shield to spread anti-Semitism," it said.

Israel's mission to the UN in Geneva also chimed in.

"When a current UN 'expert' endorses Holocaust distortion spread by the former (UN rights office) director in New York... the system is rotten to its core," it said.

"It's high time to #UNseatAlbanese!"

Israel's new ambassador in Geneva, Daniel Meron, used the same hashtag, decrying that "Francesca Albanese abuses her (UN) title to spread hatred and inflammatory rhetoric". Israel's top ally the United States also weighed in."

"UN Special Rapporteur’s comparison of Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler is reprehensible and antisemitic," US ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva Michele Taylor said on X.

"There should be no place for such dehumanising rhetoric. Special rapporteurs should be striving to improve human rights challenges, not inflame them."