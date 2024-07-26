Kamala Harris will carry Biden's economic record into the election

Former President Donald Trump is campaigning hard on the higher cost of living, having mentioned inflation 14 times in his speech last week at the Republican National Convention. His running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, has attacked Biden over the surge in housing costs, which has diminished the hopes of many would-be home buyers.

Speaking this week in Indianapolis, Harris highlighted her support for “affordable health care" and “affordable child care.” She also charged that Trump would eliminate the Biden administration's price cap on insulin, which the White House often cites as an example of its efforts to reduce high drug costs.

Even though inflation — the rate of price increases — has sharply slowed over the past two years, Americans remain unhappy that average prices are much higher than they were just a few years ago. Grocery prices are up 21% since Biden and Harris took office. Average apartment rents have climbed about 23%, to $1,411 a month, according to Apartment List.

And to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, raised its key interest rate at the fastest pace in four decades. Borrowing costs soared as a result. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has more than doubled, from a low of about 2.7% during the pandemic to about 6.8% last week.

The combined increase in prices and inflation has been particularly jarring for many families because it followed nearly a decade of little-to-no inflation and ultra-low interest rates. America's households grew used to prices barely rising. From 2015 until the pandemic, for example, U.S. food prices were basically flat. When high inflation eventually did strike, it both bruised Americans' finances and darkened their economic outlook.

Still, many leading policymakers see the Fed's sharp boost in interest rates, and the subsequent fall in inflation, as an economic success story. When the Fed began aggressively raising rates, making consumer and business loans much costlier, the widespread fear was that the United States would soon tumble into a recession. In August 2022, Powell issued a high-profile warning that the Fed's inflation fight would “bring some pain to households and businesses.”

Instead, inflation has fallen without a sharp rise in unemployment, which is at a still-low 4.1%. And Fed officials have indicated that they're increasingly confident that inflation is declining steadily toward their 2% target.

Christopher Waller, an influential member of the Fed's governing board, celebrated that progress in remarks last week.

“We’ve never really seen this in terms of a severe policy tightening,” Waller said, referring to the Fed's rate hikes. “The economy just kind of held its ground. And inflation came down a lot. This has been an amazing recovery from what happened in ‘21 and ’22.”

Yet many everyday Americans aren't sharing in the enthusiasm as they grapple with still-high costs. New car prices, for example, jumped 24% in the three years after the pandemic, to an average of $48,000. They have largely leveled off in the past year, according to government data. But on Thursday, General Motors said that customers paid an average of nearly $50,000 for one of its new cars in the April to June quarter.