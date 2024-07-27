Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for residents of southern Gaza's Khan Yunis city on Saturday, after retrieving the bodies of five Israelis and warning of new operations.

The United Nations said more than 180,000 Palestinians have already fled fierce fighting in Khan Yunis since the military began an operation in the area last Monday.

The evacuation orders and "intensified hostilities" have "significantly destabilised aid operations", the UN said, reporting "dire water, hygiene and sanitation conditions" in the Palestinian territory.

After Israel warned its forces would "forcefully operate" in the Khan Yunis region, including an area previously declared a safe humanitarian zone, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday that an Israeli operation in Khan Yunis killed 70 people and wounded more than 200.

The military said at the time that it would act to stop rocket fire coming towards Israel from the area, which had already seen heavy fighting early in the year.