Lebanon rocket attack on town in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 10; Netanyahu hurries home

TEL AVIV: A rocket attack Saturday on a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed at least 10 people and wounded several others, including children, Israel said, hours after an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon killed three members of the militant Hezbollah group.

The strike, the deadliest attack on an Israeli target since the fighting between the two foes erupted in October, raised fears of of a broader conflagration in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was returning home as quickly as possible from the United States, his office said.

Israel army says they 'will prepare response' against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah said it struck a military base in the Golan Heights in retaliation for Israeli attacks on a village in Lebanon.

Hezbollah chief spokesman Mohammed Afif told The Associated Press that the group “categorically denies carrying out an attack on Majdal Shams.”

Chief spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari asserted to journalists that “Hezbollah is lying.” He said all 10 people killed were aged 10 to 20 and that more than 20 other people were wounded.

The Israeli military said in a statement Saturday that according to intelligence in its possession, “the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization is behind the rocket launch at a soccer field in Majdal Shams which caused multiple civilian casualties, including children, earlier this evening,” the statement said.