Unbowed by Oct. 7 aftermath, Israeli, Palestinian teens come together for future of troubled region

GENEVA: They are teens from the US and a torn Middle East: mostly Christians, Jews and Muslims, who have been taking part in a years-long program to become leaders and peace-builders. While a lot changed on Oct. 7, they persist in working for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.

Unbowed by the Hamas-led attacks and Israel’s ongoing military response in Gaza, the Jerusalem Peacebuilders Program, a small nongovernmental organization, have escorted 16 teens to Geneva to explore the mechanics of global institutions and diplomacy. Organizers are hoping to shape open-minded leaders who could help lead the troubled region one day.

The group, created to help foster cross-cultural understanding after the Sept. 11 attacks by now-retired Episcopal priest Rev. Nicholas Porter and his wife Dorothy, has survived off donations and a persistence in keeping hope alive from both the teens and their parents.

“It is incredibly important at this time of war and division in the Holy Land, that there are people who are willing to cross that line of difference,” Porter said.

Anger and a state of emergency initially led some Israeli and Arabic-speaking schools to cancel participation with the program, but “slowly they came back,” he said.

Their continued efforts come at a time when coexistence initiatives in the Middle East, which support understanding and shared land among Palestinians and Israelis, have been devastated since the attacks.

Despite the deepened divisions, the youths are focusing on their personal relationships and their futures. The weeklong trip to Geneva is part of a “Diplomacy Institute” program by JPB for 16- and 17-year-olds.

“We were so afraid for our families back in Oct. 7, but now we’re a bit calmer because we can talk with people who have been experiencing a lot of hard things — and we can, like, relate to each other,” said Tina Shammas, a 17-year-old Christian from Nazareth in northern Israel.