Blinken calls on Venezuela parties to 'respect democratic process' in vote

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for all parties in Venezuela to "respect the democratic process" in an election on Sunday, speaking less than an hour before polls open.

"The Venezuelan people deserve an election that genuinely reflects their will, free from any manipulation. The international community is going to be watching this very closely. We urge all parties to honour their commitments and to respect the democratic process," Blinken told reporters in Japan.

Venezuelans will vote between continuity in President Nicolas Maduro or change in rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia amid high tension following the incumbent's threat of a "bloodbath" if he loses, which polls suggest is likely.