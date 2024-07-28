EAM Jaishankar, Blinken discuss regional, global issues during meeting in Tokyo

TOKYO: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and held a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral ties and regional and global issues.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Tokyo.

"Great to catch up with @SecBlinken in Tokyo today. Our bilateral agenda progresses steadily. Also had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues. Look forward to attending the Quad FMM tomorrow," Jaishankar posted on X.