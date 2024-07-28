For my people in Palestine... fighting the real fight: Belal Muhammad, first Palestinian to win UFC title

Palestinian-American Belal Muhammad scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first-ever mixed martial arts fighter of Palestinian origin to win a UFC title, snatching the welterweight crown from Leon Edwards. He is the first to defeat Englishman Champion Leon Edwards since 2015.

The 36-year-old fighter, born to Palestinian parents in Chicago, scored a five-round unanimous decision victory (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) at the UFC 304 bout. This is his eleventh straight win as he has not tasted defeat ever since 2019.

“This is for my people in Palestine. They’re fighting the real fight,” Muhammad said after winning the match.

“It sounds like all of the people booing have got a lot of tears coming out of their eyes. I’ve got my family in here. God first, always. This fight is for my family, my people and for Palestine,” he said.