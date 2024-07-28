Thousands of Druze mourn youngsters killed in Golan rocket attack

MAJDAL SHAMS: Weeping men carried small coffins at a funeral ceremony attended by thousands from the Druze community on Sunday for many of the 12 youths killed in a rocket attack on the Israeli annexed Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said they were struck on Saturday by an Iranian-made rocket carrying a 50-kilogram warhead that Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group fired at a football field in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the strike.

Local authorities said the dead were aged between 10 and 16 years.

The Druze follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam. Hundreds of men dressed in traditional attire, including white caps topped with red, attended the ceremonies which saw coffins borne through the crowded narrow streets of the town, which came to a standstill.

Others lined balconies to look down on the procession of white-covered caskets with white roses and gypsophila resting on top.

Under a scorching sun, some mourners carried large photos of the dead children, including one boy wearing a suit.

Earlier, several women dressed in black abaya robes cried as they laid flowers on the caskets, an AFP correspondent reported.

'We lost children'

"Every night, every day, every minute we are worried. It's been like this for 10 months," Laith, a 42-year-old nurse who gave only his first name, told AFP.

Since October when war in the Gaza strip began, Israeli forces and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement have regularly exchanged fire over the border.

"Everybody you see here is worried all the time," Laith said. "We are so very sad. We lost children, children playing soccer."