UK, France 'condemns' Golan attack; Israel vows retaliation

The UK on Sunday condemned the rocket attack on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, which killed 12 people, and said it was "deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilisation".

In a statement on X, Foreign Secretary David Lammy also said the UK's new Labour government has been clear that Lebanon's Hezbollah movement "must cease their attacks" on Israel.

France's foreign ministry on Sunday also condemned the rocket attack and urged belligerents to avoid escalation.

"France condemns in the strongest terms the particularly fatal attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights," the ministry said, calling for "everything to be done to avoid a new military escalation".

Additionally, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday condemned what she said was the "deplorable" rocket attack on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, which killed 12 people, and called for "cool heads" in response.

"The perfidious attacks must stop immediately. It is important to act with cool heads. Far too many people have died already in this conflict," Baerbock wrote on X in reference to the Gaza war, which risks spreading to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday vowed to "hit the enemy hard" after rocket fire from Lebanon killed 12 young people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights and again raised fears that the war in Gaza will spread.

Iran warned Israel any new military "adventures" in Lebanon could lead to "unforeseen consequences". Western powers, including France and Germany, condemned the attack and appealed for calm.

The European Union called for an independent probe into what happened.

Israel's army called it "the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians" since the October 7 attack that began the war in Gaza and triggered regular exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border.