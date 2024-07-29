Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch

PORT SUDAN: Sudan's warring parties have committed widespread sexual violence against women and girls aged between nine and 60, and prevented survivors from accessing healthcare in the capital, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

In a new report titled 'Khartoum is Not Safe for Women', the rights watchdog recorded testimonies from 42 healthcare workers and first responders on sexual violence and forced and child marriage since war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Between April and February 2024, 18 healthcare providers alone treated a total of 262 survivors of sexual violence in greater Khartoum, which includes the city of Omdurman just across the Nile River.

But according to first responders, the number of reported cases is only a fraction of the real figure, with most survivors unable or unwilling to seek emergency care.

The RSF "have raped, gang raped, and forced into marriage countless women and girls in residential areas in Sudan's capital," said Laetitia Bader, HRW's deputy Africa director.

"The armed group has terrorised women and girls and both warring parties have blocked them from getting aid and support services, compounding the harm they face and leaving them to feel that nowhere is safe."

The 88-page report also details "conditions that could amount to sexual slavery".

Though sexual violence has been primarily identified as a systematic weapon used by the RSF, there have also been reports of sexual violence at the hands of army soldiers.