'If you got something to say, say it to my face': Harris, as she challenges Trump for debate

“So, here's the funny thing about that. Here's the funny thing about that. He won't debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me," she said.

As per the campaign, approximately 10,000 people attended her rally in Atlanta, a key battleground state.

“The path to the White House runs right through this state, and you all helped us win in 2020, and we're going to do it again in 2024. Yes, we will,” she said.

Asserting that the campaign is not just about them versus Trump, Harris said, “Truly, this campaign is about two very different visions for our nation. One focused on the future. The other focused on the past.”

“We are not going back because ours is a fight for the future. It is a fight for freedom," she said.

"Across our nation, we are witnessing a full-on assault on hard-fought, hard-won freedoms and rights. The freedom to vote. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to live without fear of bigotry and hate. The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. The freedom to learn and acknowledge our true and full history. And the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not let her government tell her what to do,” she said.

“Ours is a fight for the future and for freedom. I don't have to tell folks in Atlanta that generations of Americans before us led the fight for freedom. And now the baton is in our hands. Each and every one of us,” Harris said.