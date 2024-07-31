Venezuelans rally to support opposition after Maduro's disputed election victory

CARACAS: Thousands of Venezuelans gathered Tuesday in a peaceful show of opposition support a day after 12 people died and hundreds were arrested during protests against President Nicolas Maduro's disputed presidential election victory.

They chanted "Freedom! Freedom!" and "We are not afraid!" at a mass rally in the capital Caracas, where opposition leaders insisted they had the numbers for a convincing victory.

International calls mounted for the Maduro-aligned National Electoral Council (CNE) to release a detailed vote breakdown to back its awarding of Sunday's election to him.

Maduro said the opposition would be held responsible for "criminal violence... the wounded, the dead, the destruction" associated with protests.

The Foro Penal human rights NGO said at least 11 people -- two of them minors -- had died in what its head Alfredo Romero described as "a crisis of human rights."

Dozens more were injured, and at least 177 arrested, he said, while authorities reported more than 700 arrests.

The military has reported one death and 23 injuries among its ranks.

Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets Monday at protesters who claimed the election was stolen and flooded the streets with chants of "this government is going to fall!"

The opposition rejects the authorities' assertion that Maduro won with 51 percent of votes compared to 44 percent for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

Maduro, 61, has led the oil-rich country since 2013, presiding over a GDP drop of 80 percent that pushed more than seven million of once-wealthy Venezuela's 30 million citizens to emigrate.