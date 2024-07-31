What can we learn about Kamala Harris from her memoir?

As critics line up to suggest Kamala Harris is unqualified to be President of the United States one wonders if any of them have actually read her memoir. The team at Sky News seem to largely base their analysis on her somewhat raucous laugh. But The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, first published in 2019, charts Harris’s time as a state prosecutor and senator, allowing her to claim some significant policy achievements.

It is apparently compulsory for any American politician with national ambitions to write a biography, a temptation that in most cases should be resisted. Not surprisingly, Harris’s book has leapt up the bestseller lists since she was effectively nominated as Biden’s successor, competing with JD Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy for sales.

The Truths We Hold is a more political manifesto than Vance’s book, written when Harris was already thinking of national office. It is therefore less revealing, although it stands up well in comparison with Hillary Rodham Clinton’s, 2013 offering, Hard Choices.

While she is overly fond of cliches, and at times her book reads like a policy primer, Harris is good at humanising her issues, none more heartbreaking than when she describes the cruelty of Donald Trump’s immigration policies when he was president, which saw toddlers snatched from their parents and women abused in detention centres.

One might also read Harris’s book for insight into the appalling state of American justice, health care and persistent racism. (At one point she mentions that within the city of Baltimore, there is a 20-year gap in life expectancy between rich white areas and predominantly black Clifton-Berea where the TV series The Wire was filmed.)

She is good at mixing personal stories with hard facts. Her discussion of the disasters of American health care is framed by the story of her mother’s death from cancer, which involved long periods of unsuccessful chemotherapy. Towards the end of her life, her mother said she wanted to return to die in India, but she was too weak.