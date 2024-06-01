World

Boeing's first astronaut flight halted three minutes before launch

With only a split second to take off Saturday afternoon, there was no time to work the latest trouble and everything was called off.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams share a laugh as they leave the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday.
CAPE CANAVERAL: A last-minute problem halted Saturday's launch countdown for Boeing's first astronaut flight.

Two NASA astronauts were strapped into the company's Starliner capsule and awaiting liftoff when the countdown was halted at three minutes and 50 seconds.

The launch was previously delayed for leak checks and rocket repairs.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

