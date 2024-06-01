Israel describes a permanent cease-fire in Gaza as a 'nonstarter,' undermining Biden's proposal

TEL AVIV: Israel's prime minister on Saturday called a permanent cease-fire in Gaza a "nonstarter" until long-standing conditions for the ending the war are met, appearing to undermine a proposal that U.S. President Joe Biden had announced as an Israeli one.

The statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office came a day after Biden outlined the plan, and as families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas called for all parties to immediately accept the proposal.

"Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," the statement said. "Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent cease-fire is put in place."

Biden on Friday asserted that the militant group is "no longer capable" of carrying out a large-scale attack on Israel like the one in October that started the war. He urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement to release about 100 remaining hostages, along with the bodies of around 30 more, for an extended cease-fire.

Cease-fire talks halted last month after a push by the U.S. and other mediators to secure a deal in hopes of averting a full-scale Israeli invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Israel says the Rafah operation is key to uprooting Hamas fighters responsible for the Oct. 7 attack.

Israel on Friday confirmed its troops were operating in central parts of the city. The ground assault has led around 1 million Palestinians to leave Rafah and thrown humanitarian operations into turmoil. The World Food Program has called the living conditions "horrific and apocalyptic" as hunger grows.

Families of hostages said that time was running out.

"This might be the last chance to save lives," Gili Roman told The Associated Press. His sister, Yarden Roman-Gat, was freed during a weeklong cease-fire in November, but sister-in-law Carmel is still held. "Our leadership must not disappoint us. But mostly, all eyes should be on Hamas," Roman said.