Rights groups condemn conditions at Israeli detention centres for Palestinians as inhumane and unethical

A soldier who worked at the hospital recounted an elderly man who underwent surgery on his leg without pain medication. "He was screaming and shaking," said the soldier.

Between medical treatments, the soldier said patients were housed in the detention center, where they were exposed to squalid conditions and their wounds often developed infections. There was a separate area where older people slept on thin mattresses under floodlights, and a putrid smell hung in the air, he said.

A medical worker who saw patients at the facility in the winter recounted teaching hospital workers how to wash wounds.

Khaled Hammouda, a surgeon from Gaza, spent 22 days at one of Israel's detention centers. He does not know where he was taken because he was blindfolded while he was transported. But he said he recognized a picture of Sde Teiman and said he saw at least one detainee, a prominent Gaza doctor who is believed to have been there.

Hammouda recalled asking a soldier if a pale 18-year-old who appeared to be suffering from internal bleeding could be taken to a doctor. The soldier took the teenager away, gave him intravenous fluids for a few hours, and then returned him.

"I told them, 'He could die,'" Hammouda said. "'They told me this is the limit.'"

Earlier in April, Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper published an exclusive report on the statements of a doctor at the hospital who described “deplorable conditions” and “routine” amputations due to handcuff injuries.

“Just this week, two prisoners had their legs amputated due to handcuff injuries, which unfortunately is a routine event,” the doctor said in a letter to Israel’s attorney general and defense and health ministers.

The doctor further wrote that "inappropriate care at the detention facility has led to complications and sometimes even in the patient’s death.”

Explaining the deplorable conditions in which patients are treated, the doctor wrote, “inmates are fed through straws, defecate in diapers and are held [in] constant restraints, which violate medical ethics and the law.”

AP interviewed three workers at the detention camp, of whom two spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared government retribution and public rebuke.

"We are condemned by the left because we are not fulfilling ethical issues," said Dr. Yoel Donchin, an anesthesiologist who has worked at Sde Teiman hospital since its earliest days and still works there. "We are condemned from the right because they think we are criminals for treating 'terrorists'."

The military denies the allegations of inhumane treatment and says all detainees needing medical attention receive it.