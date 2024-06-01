Sri Lanka police arrests wanted handler of four ISIS suspects detained in India

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Police have arrested the suspected handler of the four of its nationals who were arrested at Ahmedabad airport in India for their alleged links with the banned Islamic State (ISIS) outfit, according to a media report.

The Criminal Investigation Department in Colombo arrested Gerard Pushparaja Osman, the Daily Mirror portal reported.

Sri Lanka Police recently announced a cash award of Rs.2 million for any credible information on his whereabouts.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested four Sri Lankans with links to ISIS at the airport in Ahmedabad.

The four men took an Indigo flight from Colombo to Chennai on May 19.

Sri Lankan security forces suspect that the 46-year-old suspect acted as a handler of the four Sri Lankan nationals.

Last month, the Sri Lankan authorities launched a high-powered operation to investigate the four Sri Lankans arrested in Gujarat.