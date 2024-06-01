Yemen's Houthis sentence 44 to death on charges of collaboration with a Saudi-led coalition

CAIRO: A court run by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday sentenced 44 people to death, including a businessman working with aid groups, on spying charges, a defense lawyer said.

The 44 were among 49 people who were detained by the Iran-backed rebels and accused of "collaborating with the enemy," a reference to the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with the Houthis since 2015, lawyer Abdel-Majeed Sabra said. Four were given prison sentences, Sabra said.

Sixteen were sentenced to death in absentia, while 28 were brought before the Specialized Criminal Court in the capital Sanaa, Sabra said.

Among those sentenced to death was Adnan al-Harazi, CEO of Prodigy Systems, a Sanaa-based company that developed systems to help humanitarian groups register and verify the distribution of aid to those in need in the war-stricken country.

The Houthis detained al-Harazi in March last year after throwing stones at his company. Saturday's court ruling included the seizure of al-Harazi's properties, Sabra said.

Sabra accused the Houthis of torturing the suspects "physically and psychologically," adding that they were disappeared in solitary confinement for nine months.