12-year-old Indian-American winner of spelling bee recites Shloka from Gita

The 12-year-old Bruhat Soma, who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in US says that he has memorized the Bhagavad Gita.

He said did a programme called Pragma, and it taught him the Vishnu, Saranamam and the Bhagavad Gita. "And, yeah, the Bhagavad Gita is 700 shlokas. And then they teach, like, a few shlokas per class, and then we memorized them," he told ANI.