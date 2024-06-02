12-year-old Indian-American winner of spelling bee recites Shloka from Gita

The 12-year-old Bruhat Soma, who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in US says that he has memorized the Bhagavad Gita.
He said did a programme called Pragma, and it taught him the Vishnu, Saranamam and the Bhagavad Gita. "And, yeah, the Bhagavad Gita is 700 shlokas. And then they teach, like, a few shlokas per class, and then we memorized them," he told ANI.
The seventh-grade Indian-American student from Florida correctly spelt 29 words in 90 seconds to beat Faizan Zaki, who spelt 20 words in the lightning round.
The boy took home USD 50,000 (approx Rs 41.64 lakh) in cash.