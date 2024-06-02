World

12-year-old Indian-American winner of spelling bee recites Shloka from Gita

Listen to Bruhat Soma reciting Shloka from Gita
US: Indian American student from Florida clinches victory at 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee
US: Indian American student from Florida clinches victory at 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee(Photo | ANI)
Online Desk

The 12-year-old Bruhat Soma, who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in US says that he has memorized the Bhagavad Gita.

He said did a programme called Pragma, and it taught him the Vishnu, Saranamam and the Bhagavad Gita. "And, yeah, the Bhagavad Gita is 700 shlokas. And then they teach, like, a few shlokas per class, and then we memorized them," he told ANI.

The seventh-grade Indian-American student from Florida correctly spelt 29 words in 90 seconds to beat Faizan Zaki, who spelt 20 words in the lightning round.

The boy took home USD 50,000 (approx Rs 41.64 lakh) in cash.

Indian-American
Gita
spelling bee
Bruhat Soma

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com