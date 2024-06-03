Iran's supreme leader says Israel headed for 'destruction'

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday praised Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack against Israel and predicted the "destruction" of their common enemy.

Khamenei, 85, was speaking at an event to mark 35 years since the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic which replaced a US-backed monarchy.

He said the October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas "was a decisive blow to the Zionist regime" and put Israel "on the path that will only end in its destruction".

Since the 1979 Islamic revolution, Iran, the main Shiite Muslim power, has emerged as the bitter enemy of Israel and that country's Western allies the United States and Britain.

Iran is under international sanctions over its contested nuclear programme which it insists is for civilian purposes.