Tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan are affected by ongoing flash floods, UNICEF says

ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan remain affected by ongoing flash floods, especially in the north and west, the U.N. children's agency said Monday.

Unusually heavy seasonal rains have been wreaking havoc on multiple parts of the country, killing hundreds of people and destroying property and crops. The U.N. food agency has warned that many survivors are unable to make a living.

UNICEF, the U.N. children's agency, said the extreme weather has all of the hallmarks of an intensifying climate crisis, with some of the affected areas having experienced drought last year.

The World Food Program said the exceptionally heavy rains in Afghanistan killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses in May, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan. Survivors have been left with no homes, no land, and no source of livelihood, WFP said.