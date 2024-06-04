'Enemy within': Trump rhetoric rings alarm bells

WASHINGTON: The language sounds like something from an authoritarian state or the US anti-communist purges of the 1950s, but Donald Trump is increasingly focused on one target: "the enemy within."

The 77-year-old Republican has stepped up his rhetoric against a host of domestic opponents in recent months, and looks set to go even further after his historic conviction in a criminal trial that he claims -- without evidence -- was orchestrated by his political rival, President Joe Biden.

That has raised fears of a genuine crackdown on whatever the former president deems to be dissent if he wins a second term in the White House that he has promised will focus on "retribution."

"So, you have Russia, you have China. But if you have a smart president, you always handle them quite easily, actually," Trump said in an interview with conservative Fox News on Sunday.

"But the enemy from within, they are doing damage to this country."

During his first term Trump regularly railed at the media as the "enemy of the people," but his sweep now seems wider and more indiscriminate.

In November at a Veterans Day rally in New Hampshire, Trump declared that "the threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within."

It was at the same rally that Trump caused an outcry by describing his domestic opponents as "vermin" and described immigrants as "poisoning the blood of the country," remarks that Biden has compared to the language of Nazi Germany.

In February at an evangelical convention in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump himself evoked World War II when "our country was at war with the enemy" -- but to back up his own concept of internal enemies.

"This time, the greatest threat is not from the outside of our country, I really believe this. It's the people from within our country that are more dangerous. They're very sick people," he said.

Trump, who often brings up his friendly relations with autocratic leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, returned to the theme in an interview with Time magazine last month.