Two Palestinians killed in West Bank and 11 dead in Israeli strikes in Gaza

The Israeli military said Tuesday it killed two Palestinians, who it claimed were attempting to launch a shooting attack toward Israeli communities from the occupied West Bank. A surge of violence has gripped the West Bank since the October start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, where Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people overnight into Tuesday.

A cease-fire proposal announced by United States President Joe Biden has placed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a crossroads. The proposal offers the possibility of ending Israel's war against Hamas, returning scores of hostages held by the militant group, quieting the northern border with Lebanon and potentially advancing a historic agreement to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia.

Israeli bombardments and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel's expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians facing widespread hunger.

Israel launched the war in Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Israel's military confirmed the deaths Monday of four more hostages held by Hamas. Around 80 hostages captured on Oct. 7 are believed to still be alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of 43 others.

Currently:

— The U.S. urges U.N. Security Council to support a cease-fire plan in Gaza announced by President Biden.

— Proposed Gaza cease-fire puts Netanyahu at a crossroads that could shape his legacy.

— Iran's acting top diplomat dismisses U.S.-proposed Gaza cease-fire deal in visit to Lebanon.

— Palestinian officials apply to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the top U.N. court.

— Israeli airstrikes near Syria's Aleppo kill several, including an Iranian adviser, reports say.

— Israel declares four more hostages are dead in Gaza.

