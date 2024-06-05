Israelis march through Palestinian area of Jerusalem, chanting 'Death to Arabs'

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israelis took part in an annual march through the Palestinian territory of Jerusalem on Wednesday, chanting "Death to Arabs."

Marchers convening outside the Damascus Gate, a central gathering place for Palestinians in east Jerusalem, chanted anti-Arab and anti-Islamic slogans, danced and waved Israeli flags as the procession kicked off.

Just before the march began, crowds scuffled with police and threw plastic bottles at a journalist wearing a vest with the word PRESS emblazoned on it. Police officers arrested several Palestinian men, leading them away with their hands bound behind their backs.

The annual march commemorates "Jerusalem Day," which marks Israel's capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital, but its annexation of east Jerusalem is not internationally recognized. Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

The march took place as Israel wages its brutal war on Gaza that has killed over 36,000 Palestninas including more than 15,000 children.