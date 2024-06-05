Japan aims to quadruple overseas market for anime, games

In 2022, Japan's gaming, anime and manga sectors raked in 4.7 trillion yen ($30 billion) from abroad -- close to microchips exports at 5.7 trillion yen, government data shows.

"In recent years, content like anime and manga has played an extremely important role in attracting bigger and bigger young audiences abroad, serving as their 'gateway' to Japan," the strategy document said.

A pandemic-fuelled streaming boom helped boost the global profile of anime, including franchises like "Demon Slayer" which has had global box office hits.

The burgeoning phenomenon of "Vtubers" -- virtual animated YouTubers -- playing video games is also helping to boost Japan's international soft power, the strategy said.

Combining these sectors' growth with related industries including fashion, cosmetics and inbound tourism, Japan is targeting an economic benefit of 50 trillion yen by 2033.

The strategy also includes plans to stiffen a crackdown on piracy websites that illegally distribute anime and manga for free in languages including English and Vietnamese.

"Strengthening measures against piracy websites is essential to expanding the global market," it said, warning that some of their advertising revenue can go to criminal syndicates.

"Swift intergovernmental action is needed" to tackle this piracy "crisis", it said.