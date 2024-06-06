Spain seeks to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at UN court

BARCELONA: Spain became on Thursday the first European country to ask a United Nations court for permission to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

South Africa filed its case with the International Court of Justice late last year. It alleged that Israel was breaching the genocide convention in its military assault that has laid waste to large swaths of Gaza.

The court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire for the enclave. Israel has not complied and shows no sign of doing so.

"We take the decision because of the ongoing military operation in Gaza," Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in Madrid. "We want peace to return to Gaza and the Middle East, and for that to happen we must all support the court."

Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Libya and the Palestinians are waiting for the court in The Hague, Netherlands, to grant approval to their requests to join the case.

Israel's brutal war in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, including more than 15,000 children. According to the submissions made by South Africa, there are clear indications of Israel committing a genocide in Gaza.