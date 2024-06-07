UK's Sunak apologises for leaving D-Day ceremony early

LONDON: UK leader Rishi Sunak apologised on Friday for leaving the D-Day anniversary commemorations in northern France early to conduct a television interview during Britain's general election campaign.

Opposition politicians accused Sunak of bringing "shame" to the office of prime minister by skipping a major international ceremony with other world leaders in Normandy on Thursday.

Sunak attended a British government event before returning home and missed the main ceremony at Omaha Beach, attended by France's President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden.

"After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK," Sunak said in a post on the social media site X.