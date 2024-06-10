World

Maldives parliamentary committee to inquire into four agreements with India

The committee cited the agreements made with India under President Ibrahim Solih’s leadership as a threat to the sovereignty and independence of the Maldives.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.(File Photo | AFP)
Yeshi Seli

NEW DELHI: Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu came to India to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sat next to him all through the official dinner, suggesting that ties between the two countries were fast improving.

However, on Monday a parliamentary committee in the Maldives, which has oversight of the security forces, set up an inquiry committee to look into four agreements made with India under President Ibrahim Solih’s leadership, citing them as a threat to the sovereignty and independence of the Maldives.

The proposal to review all agreements signed between Maldives and India under President Solih’s administration was made by Ahmad Azaan, Hithadhoo Central MP. His views do not necessarily conform with those of the government.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
India slams Maldives defence minister's claim that it carried out unauthorised helicopter landing

The agreements between India and Maldives that will be reviewed include the hydrography agreement, the Uthuru Thilafalhu (UTF) dockyard being built with grant assistance from India, and the Dornier aircraft gifted by India to the Maldives Defence Forces for humanitarian and search and rescue operations.

“Today, the National Security Services Committee of the parliament has decided to conduct a parliamentary inquiry to investigate actions undertaken by President Solih ‘s administration that undermined the sovereignty and independence of the Maldives,” Azaan said on Monday.

He also said that India remained a closest neighbor and steadfast ally. “Under President Muizzu’s leadership, we're demonstrating that strong bilateral relations can flourish while preserving our sovereignty and independence," Azaan added.

Maldives
India-Maldives relations

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com