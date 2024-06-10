Maldives parliamentary committee to inquire into four agreements with India

NEW DELHI: Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu came to India to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sat next to him all through the official dinner, suggesting that ties between the two countries were fast improving.

However, on Monday a parliamentary committee in the Maldives, which has oversight of the security forces, set up an inquiry committee to look into four agreements made with India under President Ibrahim Solih’s leadership, citing them as a threat to the sovereignty and independence of the Maldives.

The proposal to review all agreements signed between Maldives and India under President Solih’s administration was made by Ahmad Azaan, Hithadhoo Central MP. His views do not necessarily conform with those of the government.